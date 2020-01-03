January In Jamaica Bay

Share this:

Just because it may be a bit cold outside doesn’t mean the good folks at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge are taking a vacation! Here’s a list of some great events happening in January!

Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop

Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge Saturday, Jan. 11 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Missing the outdoors? Come stop by the Wildlife Refuge to brush up on how you can reduce your impact while enjoying the outdoors.

Based on the outdoor ethics of Leave No Trace Inc.(LNT), participants will learn the seven LNT principles to help cultivate their own Outdoor Ethic. Learning activities may be indoor or outdoor, so please dress accordingly.

Winter Nature Hikes

Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge

Jan. 4 and Jan. 12

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where do they go? Have you ever wondered where all the animals go in the winter? Search for cardinals, yellow-rumped warblers, whitethroated sparrows, and more. Learn about the birds that make their winter home here and the techniques they use to survive the cold.

Walks, Talks and Programs

Jan. 4: Winter Nature Walk

Jan. 9: Kayak Capsize!

Jan. 10: Full Wolf Moon Sunset Walk

Jan. 11: Leave No Trace

Awareness Workshop

Jan. 12: Winter Nature Walk

Jan. 18: A Winter Hike at Breezy

Point

Jan. 18: Jr. Ranger Owl Prowl

Winter Programs (First Snow)

Cross Country Skiing: Call (718) 338-3799 for trail conditions.

East Pond Snowshoe Hike: Call (718) 318-4340 for trail conditions.