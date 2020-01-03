January In Jamaica Bay

Just because it may be a bit cold outside doesn’t mean the good folks at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge are taking a vacation! Here’s a list of some great events happening in January!
Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop
Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge Saturday, Jan. 11 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Missing the outdoors? Come stop by the Wildlife Refuge to brush up on how you can reduce your impact while enjoying the outdoors.
Based on the outdoor ethics of Leave No Trace Inc.(LNT), participants will learn the seven LNT principles to help cultivate their own Outdoor Ethic. Learning activities may be indoor or outdoor, so please dress accordingly.
Winter Nature Hikes
Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge
Jan. 4 and Jan. 12
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Where do they go? Have you ever wondered where all the animals go in the winter? Search for cardinals, yellow-rumped warblers, whitethroated sparrows, and more. Learn about the birds that make their winter home here and the techniques they use to survive the cold.
Walks, Talks and Programs
Jan. 4: Winter Nature Walk
Jan. 9: Kayak Capsize!
Jan. 10: Full Wolf Moon Sunset Walk
Jan. 11: Leave No Trace
Awareness Workshop
Jan. 12: Winter Nature Walk
Jan. 18: A Winter Hike at Breezy
Point
Jan. 18: Jr. Ranger Owl Prowl
Winter Programs (First Snow)
Cross Country Skiing: Call (718) 338-3799 for trail conditions.
East Pond Snowshoe Hike: Call (718) 318-4340 for trail conditions.
